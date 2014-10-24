(Adds broadcasters' response, November auction, details)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission expects a major auction of
low-frequency airwaves to be pushed back to early 2016 from
mid-2015 because of its complexity and a pending court
challenge, an FCC official said in a blog post on Friday.
The FCC is working on rules for the so-called incentive
auction, in which wireless carriers would get the first
opportunity since 2008 to purchase airwaves that are considered
the "beach-front property" of radio spectrum for their reach and
strength.
The auction is regarded as the FCC's most complex
undertaking to date, balancing numerous economic, engineering
and political considerations, including the need to woo
broadcasters to give up the airwaves in the first place.
The delay gives the FCC more time to sway TV station owners
to participate and T-Mobile US Inc to argue for bidding
restrictions on larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc.
The National Association of Broadcasters, concerned about
the potential impact on TV stations, has petitioned the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review
elements of the FCC's planned auction process.
The court has pushed back the deadline on final briefs in
the case until late January 2015.
"We are confident we will prevail in court, but given the
reality of that schedule, the complexity of designing and
implementing the auction, and the need for all auction
participants to have certainty well in advance of the auction,
we now anticipate accepting applications for the auction in the
fall of 2015 and starting the auction in early 2016," Gary
Epstein, who chairs the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force,
wrote in the blog post.
The NAB rejected the notion that its lawsuit was the cause
of the delay.
"We look forward to a speedy resolution of our legal
challenge and a successful auction that preserves access to free
and local TV for every American," NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton
said in a statement.
The FCC plans a road show this fall to convince TV station
owners to participate in the auction, for example by going off
the air or sharing frequencies with another station.
Wireless carriers said the auction delay was unfortunate,
but they added that they welcomed the effort to get it right.
Although all large carriers are expected to participate,
AT&T so far has been the only one to pledge a specific amount,
at least $9 billion.
BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk, in a note, said the delay could
"re-open the door for T-Mobile and Sprint to argue for
more favorable bidding conditions, particularly given that they
have abandoned their merger discussions."
Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and satellite provider Dish Network
Corp also plan to bid in the FCC's AWS-3 auction, which
is scheduled for Nov. 3.
The anticipated start of the incentive auction was pushed
back once before, to mid-2015 from 2014, because of its
complexity.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andre
Grenon and Paul Simao)