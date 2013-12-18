WASHINGTON Dec 18 The Federal Communications
Commission has voted to move ahead with a proposal to eliminate
a decades-old rule that prohibited broadcasting of some
professional sports events, often NFL football games, in their
home markets, an FCC spokesman said on Wednesday.
FCC commissioners have moved to begin collecting comments on
the potential elimination of the nearly 40-year-old rule that
was originally meant to ensure broadcasts of sports games did
not hurt local ticket sales.
The sports blackout rules have faced mounting criticism in
recent years that they are outdated. A group called the Sports
Fans Coalition, which received backing from Verizon and
Time Warner Cable, petitioned the FCC in 2011 to end the rules
and received support from several consumer interest groups.
However, broadcasters have been an influential opponent of
eliminating the FCC rules. They point out that the rules prevent
cable and satellite providers from offering games that may be
blacked out in local markets and that without such rules, the
games would be available only to cable and satellite TV
customers and not those relying on free TV.
The FCC will collect public comment and will evaluate
whether the rules remain in the public interest - and could
eventually take them off the books. Any action is not expected
until sometime next year.
Professional sports leagues such as the National Football
League, broadcasters and cable and satellite service providers
could still privately negotiate blackout agreements.
It is often such private agreements, and not the
commission's rules, that prompt home game blackouts, the FCC has
said.
The FCC's rules under review are unrelated to some
high-profile longer-lasting blackouts that are prompted by
disagreements over the fees that TV operators pay programmers to
carry their channels, such as the one this summer between CBS
and Time Warner Cable.