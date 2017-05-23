May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission said Tuesday it will not impose any fine or take any
action after receiving thousands of complaints about a May 1
broadcast of CBS Corp's "Late Show with Stephen
Colbert."
Talk show comedian Stephen Colbert made a joke about
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that
was bleeped before airing, which prompted complaints and a
campaign on social media to convince CBS to fire Colbert. FCC
spokesman Neil Grace said Tuesday the agency has reviewed the
complaints and "concluded that there was nothing actionable
under the FCC's rules."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)