EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp , T-Mobile USA Inc undertaken during the Obama administration without taking any action.
Under Democratic control, the FCC had sent letters raising concerns about whether some data practices by AT&T and Verizon violated net neutrality rules. It had also sent a letter to Comcast about its "Stream TV" service in 2015, and a letter to T Mobile USA asking about its "Binge On" service.
In new letters to the companies, the FCC said it was closing the inquiries. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.