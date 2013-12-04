WASHINGTON Dec 4 Dish Network Corp
will compete against smaller wireless carriers and individual
investors in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission auction
of spectrum scheduled for January, the agency revealed on
Wednesday.
On Jan. 22, the FCC will auction off the so-called H Block
frequencies in the first opportunity that the FCC has had for
companies to acquire new spectrum since 2008.
Dish, which applied as American H Block Wireless LLC, is the
most formidable of the 34 applicants who indicated an interest
in bidding for control of airwaves in some geographic areas,
according to new FCC documents.
Other applicants, who may or may not actually bid for
wireless licenses in the auction, included Mississippi-based C
Spire, other regional and rural providers and several individual
investors, the documents showed.
The FCC did not disclose which applicants were interested in
particular licenses or how many of them.
Earlier, Dish had pledged to bid $1.56 billion for the
spectrum, if the FCC agrees to relax conditions related to its
existing spectrum licenses.
The FCC has yet to make such an agreement, but that amount
became the auction's base price, meaning that the H Block
auction will not close until the FCC has raised $1.56 billion.
The auction's proceedings are required to help fund a new
network for emergency communications.
Last month, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc
said they had decided to not participate in the auction.
The top two wireless providers Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc had not been
expected to be interested in the H Block spectrum.