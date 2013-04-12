By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 12 Smaller wireless carriers
should be able to get a fair share of spectrum in the
forthcoming U.S. auction to ensure the market is competitive,
the Justice Department told the Federal Communications
Commission in a filing made public on Friday.
The filing underlines the high value of the low-frequency
spectrum that will be auctioned off, and delivers a blow to the
two largest U.S. providers, Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc, in their efforts to acquire those airwaves.
"The Department concludes that rules that ensure the smaller
nationwide networks, which currently lack substantial
low-frequency spectrum, have an opportunity to acquire such
spectrum could improve the competitive dynamic among nationwide
carriers and benefit consumers," the Justice Department said.
Federal telecom regulators are drafting rules that would
guide a major shakeup of ownership of airwaves that carry radio
signals through a large and complex auction of some of the most
attractive spectrum, to be held in 2014 or possibly later.
Verizon and AT&T worry that the FCC's auction rules would
put caps on how much spectrum one provider could buy or
otherwise limit their participation in the auction. Sprint
and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile, lagging far
behind as No. 3 and No. 4, have lobbied for assurances they
would be able to go to bat against their larger competitors.
In the filing, the Justice Department gave a boost to
T-Mobile and Sprint, which currently own no or very little
spectrum in the low-frequency band, valued because of its
ability to better reach through walls and other obstacles.
"The Department believes it is important that the Commission
devise policies that address the allocation of low-frequency
spectrum in particular so that acquisitions of such spectrum do
not hamper the ability of carriers in markets where that
spectrum is important," the Justice Department said.
Signed by the department's antitrust chief William Baer, the
filing urged the FCC to "maintain vigilance" against any efforts
to further concentrate market power, warning that carriers may
have incentives to buy spectrum not for better services or
efficient expansion but just to deprive competitors of access to
the valuable airwaves and to keep costs high.
"A large incumbent may benefit from acquiring spectrum even
if its uses of the spectrum are not the most efficient if that
acquisition helps preserve high prices," the filing said.
The Justice Department suggested the FCC may want to allow
big carriers to buy "smaller blocks" of low-frequency spectrum
"even if it seeks to restrict the acquisition of larger blocks."
Consumer advocates and Sprint welcomed the antitrust
authorities' position, touting its importance for competition.
"The Justice Department is absolutely right," said Larry
Krevor, Sprint's vice president of government affairs. "We are
hopeful that the FCC will adopt policies which recognize the
importance of low-band spectrum to wireless competition and the
American economy as a whole."
AT&T and Verizon did not immediately have comment and
T-Mobile declined comment. AT&T in the past has argued against
valuing low-frequency spectrum higher than other airwaves.