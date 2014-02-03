WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Federal Communications
Commission, doubling its investment in high-speed Internet at
schools, on Monday pledged an additional $2 billion over two
years for improving broadband networks in schools and libraries.
The investment comes through E-Rate, a subsidy program
funded by fees Americans pay on their monthly phone bills that
helps schools and libraries get discounts on Internet services
and digital devices.
Created in 1996, E-Rate has been giving schools around $2.4
billion a year. But demand has far exceeded that amount, FCC
officials have said, and of all E-Rate funding, only about half
has gone toward equipping schools and libraries with true
high-speed Internet access, the agency said.
In what FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler called a "business-like
approach," the agency would reshuffle how it spends the current
E-Rate funds to prioritize high-capacity Internet connections
over other purposes and to improve the program's efficiency and
management.
While most experts agree on the benefits and the need to
modernize E-Rate, opinions have differed on how to fund the
changes.
At first the additional funds will come from unused money
from previous years, the FCC said in detailing its plans to
boost spending on high-speed Internet. Later, funds would come
from reforms the FCC is considering for the E-Rate program, such
as no longer paying for outdated technologies, including paging
or dial-up Internet.
The effort is part of President Barack Obama's push to
connect 99 percent of U.S. schools to high-speed broadband and
wireless Internet within five years to spur use of digital
technology in the classrooms.
Nearly all U.S. schools have access to basic Internet, the
FCC said, but the speed and quality at many is far from ideal.
The new funds would be targeted toward "the most urgent Internet
upgrade needs," the agency said.
The FCC said its increased investment in high-speed Internet
will connect 20 million students at 15,000 schools. Wheeler is
expected to address the changes further in a speech later this
week.
The White House is working with companies such as tech
giants Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, and
wireless providers Sprint Corp and Verizon Communications
Inc on other ways to improve digital experiences in
American schools.
Schools and libraries are clamoring for faster Internet
speeds to promote digital learning, which has been shown to
improve test scores and graduation rates.