By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 Julius Genachowski said on
Friday he will step down as chairman of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission in the coming weeks, ending a
four-year tenure at the agency that focused on expanding
broadband Internet service to Americans.
In remarks to FCC staffers, Genachowski did not give a date
for his widely expected exit or specify his plans after he
leaves the agency. His term at FCC, which oversees
telecommunications and broadcast companies, was due to end in
June.
Genachowski's successor as FCC chief has not been named.
"I didn't ask you today to say goodbye. ... We'll be working
together a little while longer," Genachowski told a room filled
with more than a hundred agency staffers. "As far as we've come,
and I know we all feel this, our agency can't rest on its
laurels. We can't let up on the gas pedal."
"It's a bittersweet moment right now," said FCC Commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, a fellow Democrat on the panel, after the
staffers gave a standing ovation to Genachowski's remarks.
The FCC also is losing its senior Republican commissioner,
Robert McDowell, who on Wednesday said he would depart his post
in a few weeks. That would leave the five-member panel with two
Democrats and one Republican with two vacancies.
Genachowski had advised President Barack Obama on
telecommunications policy before his FCC appointment in 2009.
He oversaw an overhaul of the multibillion-dollar Universal
Service Fund from a project to spread telephone service in rural
America to one focused on broadcast access. He also spearheaded
the creation of a strategy known as the National Broadband Plan
and later pushed Internet providers to step up the speediness of
their services.
Genachowski presided over the FCC's rejection of a landmark
2011 merger bid between No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc
and fourth-largest provider T-Mobile USA, a unit of
Deutsche Telekom. The bid was dropped after the
Justice Department sued to block the deal.
Among Genachowski's biggest projects was the first-ever
"incentive" auction of wireless spectrum, planned for 2014 and
now to be handled by his successor.
The plan is to take airwaves back from TV stations and
auction them off to wireless companies offering mobile data
services or open them up for shared use. The broadcasters would
get part of the proceeds and the rest would pay for a
public-safety program and go to the U.S. Treasury.