By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 22 Julius Genachowski said on
Friday he will step down as chairman of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission in the coming weeks after four years
on the job, and touted his record of working to expand broadband
Internet service to Americans.
Genachowski, whose term was due to end in June, told FCC
staffers he would be leaving his post "in the coming weeks" but
did not give a date. He told Reuters after his announcement that
he has no career plans lined up for after his FCC tenure ends.
"I'm still focused on the work of the agency,"
Genachowski said, adding that he expects the FCC, which
maintains a Democratic majority, to keep its policy direction
after he leaves.
Asked to describe his tenure at the FCC in three words,
Genachowski answered "unleashing broadband's benefits."
His exit from the agency that oversees telecommunications
and broadcast policies was widely expected after President
Barack Obama's re-election. Obama will nominate a successor to
Genachowski, who has headed the FCC since 2009.
In a statement, Obama praised Genachowski, the president's
classmate at Harvard Law School, for giving the FCC a "clear
focus" on encouraging innovation and competitiveness, attracting
"jobs of tomorrow" and improving high-speed Internet access and
mobile devices sector growth.
"I am grateful for his service and friendship, and I wish
Julius the best of luck," Obama said.
The FCC is also losing its senior Republican commissioner.
Robert McDowell said on Wednesday he will depart his post in a
few weeks, leaving the five-member panel with two Democrats, one
Republican and two vacancies.
Among the possible candidates to head the FCC is Tom
Wheeler, a venture capitalist and an Obama ally and fundraiser.
Wheeler headed the National Cable Television Association and the
wireless industry group CTIA.
Two other possible contenders are: Lawrence Strickling, head
of the National Telecommunications and Information
Administration, which advises the president on
telecommunications and information policy; and Karen Kornbluh,
the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation
and Development, an international economic body.
The next FCC chief faces a list of projects to complete. One
major one is Genachowski's plan for a complex incentive auction
of spectrum that is meant to free up airwaves for better
wireless Internet access.
The auction relies on TV stations to give up some of their
airwaves to be auctioned off to wireless companies or opened up
for shared use. The broadcasters would get a portion of the
proceeds and the rest would pay for a public-safety program and
go to the U.S. Treasury.
Also on the list is the delayed loosening of rules on media
ownership.
Asked whether he would like to see a vote on those rules
before he leaves the FCC, Genachowski said only that the
commission will "continue to work on the agenda."
Later this year, a federal court will also hold hearings in
a case against Genachowski's net neutrality rules for Internet
service providers that could have broad implications for the
breadth of the FCC's regulatory power.
'AN UNEASY DANCE'
In his FCC tenure, Genachowski oversaw an overhaul of the
multibillion-dollar Universal Service Fund from a project to
spread telephone service in rural America to one focused on
broadband access. He also spearheaded the creation of a strategy
known as the National Broadband Plan and later pushed Internet
providers to step up the speediness of their services.
The FCC's priorities under Genachowski reduced the influence
of U.S. broadcasters, the relationship with whom has been "an
uneasy dance," according to Medley Global Advisors
telecommunications policy analyst Jeffrey Silva.
Also left disappointed were liberal-leaning organizations
including consumer interest groups. Harold Feld of advocacy
group Public Knowledge said Genachowski is leaving more tasks
for his successor to finish than most of his predecessors.
"It's true to some degree of every chairman, but this
chairman in particular came in with a lot of expectations," Feld
said. "And then, as people say, he wrote a lot of checks that
he's now leaving for the next chair to figure out how to cash."
Genachowski, who charted a centrist course in his
chairmanship, defended his tenure, which also included the FCC's
rejection of a landmark 2011 merger bid between U.S. No. 2
wireless carrier AT&T Inc and fourth-largest provider
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom. The bid was
dropped after the Justice Department sued to block the deal.
In pushing against the merger, Genachowski stood up against
the prospect of a duopoly in the wireless market by AT&T and the
largest carrier, Verizon, analysts say, as it retained
T-Mobile as a competitor and protected the third-biggest player
Sprint from being overwhelmed.
"This sector has always been and will always be
characterized by a robust debate," Genachowski said.
"Some people say the commission has gone too far, some
people say the commission hasn't gone far enough. What we've
been focused on are the right actions to drive the economy and
to improve the lives of the American people."
Genachowski came to the FCC after advising Obama on
telecommunications policy and working at several tech investment
firms. He had previously served as chief counsel for former FCC
Chairman Reed Hundt.