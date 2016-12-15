WASHINGTON Dec 15 Tom Wheeler, chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, said Thursday he plans to step down on Jan. 20, a move that is expected to hand Republicans a 2-1 majority on the panel when Donald Trump takes office as president.

Wheeler could have temporarily kept the commission at 2-2 until Trump named a new member who needs to be confirmed by the Senate. Last week, two Republican FCC commissioners said the Trump administration should quickly reverse many significant policies set by the telecommunications and cable regulatory body under Democratic President Barack Obama. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)