WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday is dropping plans to vote Thursday on plans to reform the $45 billion business data services market and propose new rules on roaming standards in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday pulled the items after pressure from Republicans on the U.S. House and Senate panels that oversee the FCC. The move is a win for companies like AT&T Inc that have strongly opposed the reforms of the business data services market. (Reporting by David Shepardson)