WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Senate will again
consider Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, to be a commissioner
of the Federal Communications Commission after Republican
President Donald Trump nominated her late on Tuesday.
Rosenworcel served as a commissioner for the regulator until
the end of 2016 when lawmakers failed to take up her
renomination under former President Barack Obama, handing
Republicans a 2-1 majority on the five-seat commission.
Rosenworcel did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
The agency is working to reverse Obama-era regulations,
including the former Democratic president's landmark 2015
net-neutrality rules prohibiting broadband providers from giving
or selling access to certain internet services over others.
Rosenworcel, a former FCC official and congressional aide,
backed the net neutrality rules in 2015 and put a significant
focus on the plight of children without access to broadband
service.
She showed an independent streak from then-FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler, who unsuccessfully sought approval for new rules to
allow pay TV subscribers to ditch set-top boxes. In
2013, she also opposed allowing cellphone use in the air.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, tapped by Trump in January, has also
said he wants to dismantle other significant regulations as part
of a sweeping review he said would remove barriers to business
and modernize rules. Pai has also proposed significant changes
to local TV ownership limits and plans other changes to media
regulations.
If confirmed, Rosenworcel would join Democratic Commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, whose term ends on June 30. It is not clear if
Clyburn plans to stay on the commission.
Industry and congressional officials also expect Trump to
nominate Brendan Carr, a Republican who is currently general
counsel at the FCC and an adviser to Pai, to an open seat.
Republican Michael O'Rielly also serves on the panel.
Democrats insisted Republicans had agreed in 2015 to
reconfirm Rosenworcel as part of a deal to confirm O'Rielly.
Republicans denied there was a deal but the standoff had delayed
consideration of telecommunications legislation in the Senate.
Pai would be forced to leave the commission if he is not
reconfirmed by the end of the year.
"Better late than never," Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, a
Democrat, said in a statement on Rosenworcel's nomination. "The
Senate should now move quickly to confirm her and fulfill the
promise that was made two years ago."
