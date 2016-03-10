By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 10 The head of the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is set to unveil details
of a proposal on Thursday to protect consumers' internet
privacy, safety advocates and industry officials said.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is expected to unveil a
long-awaited plan for new broadband privacy rules that be voted
on initially by the commission during its March 31 meeting. A
final vote on new regulations would follow a public comment
period.
A FCC spokeswoman declined to comment on the timing of the
privacy proposal.
Broadband providers currently collect significant amounts of
consumer data and some use that data for targeted advertising,
which has drawn criticism from privacy advocates.
In November, Wheeler said he expected the FCC would address
the privacy practices of network service providers.
Consumers should know what is being collected about their
internet use, have a right not to have the information collected
and have reassurances that the data will be protected, Wheeler
said.
On Monday, Verizon Communications Inc agreed to pay
$1.35 million to settle an FCC privacy probe after it admitted
it inserted unique tracking codes in its users' internet traffic
for advertising known as 'supercookies' without getting their
consent or allowing them to opt out.
AT&T Senior Vice President Bob Quinn said in a blog post on
Wednesday that the FCC is holding broadband providers to a
different standard than companies like Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google unit.
"Time and time again, the FCC appears to want to place its
thumb on the scale in favor of Internet companies and against
the companies that invest in broadband infrastructure in this
country," Quinn wrote.
A coalition of groups including the American Civil Liberties
Union, Center for Digital Democracy and Electronic Frontier
Foundation has urged the FCC to write sweeping privacy
protections for the nation's broadband users.
The FCC has new authority to set privacy rules after it
reclassified broadband providers last year as part of new net
neutrality regulations. A federal appeals court has not ruled on
a court challenge to that decision.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Rigby)