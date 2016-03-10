(Adds reaction from industry group)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 10 The head of the U.S.
communications regulator on Thursday released a long-awaited
proposal to protect consumers' Internet privacy, but it would
not bar any data collection practices.
The plan would require broadband providers to obtain
consumer consent, disclose data collection, protect personal
information and report breaches. Broadband providers currently
collect consumer data without consent and some use that data for
targeted advertising, which has drawn criticism from privacy
advocates.
The proposal submitted by Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Tom Wheeler does not prohibit Internet providers from
using or sharing customer data, for any purpose. The FCC would
not extend the broadband provider privacy rules to sites such as
Twitter, Google or Facebook.
A coalition of groups including the American Civil Liberties
Union and Center for Digital Democracy has urged the FCC to
write sweeping privacy protections for broadband users in the
United States.
Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for
Digital Democracy, praised the proposal as "a major step forward
for the United States, which has lagged behind other countries
when it comes to protecting consumer privacy rights."
The National Cable and Telecommunications Association said
it was "disappointed by Chairman Wheeler's apparent decision to
propose prescriptive rules on (Internet service providers) that
are at odds with the requirements imposed on other large online
entities." The group said it hopes the FCC will be guided by
"facts and not demonstrably false claims and fears."
The FCC has authority to set privacy rules after it
reclassified broadband providers last year as part of new net
neutrality regulations. A federal appeals court has not ruled on
a court challenge to that decision.
Wheeler's proposal will go to a vote by the commission at
its March 31 meeting. A final vote on new regulations would
follow a public comment period during which the FCC is asking
for possible "additional or alternative paths to achieve
pro-consumer, pro-privacy goals."
In some cases, broadband providers would be required to get
consumers to "opt in." Providers would need to tell consumers
what information is being collected, how it is being used and
when it will be shared.
Providers would also be required protect data under a data
security standard. Consumers would need to be notified of
breaches of their data no later than 10 days after it was
discovered.
The proposal summary said consumers "shouldn't have to sign
away their right to privacy." Broadband providers can use
consumers' Internet traffic to "piece together enormous amounts
of information about their customers - including private
information such as a chronic medical condition or financial
problems."
On Monday, Verizon Communications Inc agreed to pay
$1.35 million to settle an FCC privacy probe after it admitted
it inserted unique tracking codes in its users' Internet traffic
for advertising known as 'supercookies' without getting their
consent or allowing them to opt out.
AT&T says the FCC is holding broadband providers to a
different standard than companies such as Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google unit.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Grant McCool and Dan
Grebler)