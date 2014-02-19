By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. federal regulators will
once again try to set rules that make sure broadband providers
do not block or slow access to content on the Internet, or
charge content providers like Netflix or Amazon
for faster Web service.
The Federal Communications Commission's plan for new
so-called "Net neutrality" rules comes a month after a U.S.
court struck down their previous iteration, which was the second
court's rejection of the rules.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit in January said the FCC, in adopting the 2010 open
Internet order, improperly treated Internet service providers as
regulated public utilities providing telecommunications
services, like telephone companies, while they were actually
classified as information service providers.
But the court did affirm that the FCC had authority to
regulate broadband as it oversees its expansion and
competitiveness of services, giving the agency new legal
opportunity to bring back non-discrimination and no-blocking
regulations for Internet service providers.
FCC commissioners will now negotiate a new version of the
rules that would ensure that network operators disclose exactly
how they manage Internet traffic and that they do not restrict
consumers' ability to surf the Web or use applications.
Virtually all large Internet service providers, in the wake
of January's ruling, pledged to continue abiding by the
principles of open Internet. But consumer advocates worry that
without properly reclassifying broadband providers, the FCC
leaves the door open for backdoor deals that would give unequal
treatment to websites or services.
Though the FCC did not move to begin the reclassification,
Wheeler said the option to remained on the table.
New rules are likely to be finished in the late spring or
early summer, a senior official said, as the FCC takes on the
review of a proposed merger between the two biggest U.S. cable
and broadband providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner
Cable Inc.
Though Comcast is bound by an earlier agreement to abide by
the FCC's net neutrality rules until 2018, and has reiterated
its commitment, the size of the merger has rekindled concerns
about what future agreements between content and Internet
providers may mean for open Internet.
Verizon Communications Inc, which challenged the
FCC's rules in court, arguing they violated the company's right
to free speech and stripped control of what its networks
transmit and how, is not expected to appeal.
Company spokesman Ed McFadden on Wednesday said Verizon
remained committed to providing consumers "with competitive
choices and unblocked access to lawful websites and content
when, where, and how they want."
BATTLE LINES
The issue of Net neutrality rules has drawn political battle
lines in Washington as many Republicans have sided with
Verizon's argument that it amounted to government overreach,
referring to the rules as "a solution in search of a problem."
"The Internet was free and open before the FCC adopted Net
neutrality rules. It remains free and open today," said FCC
Commissioner Ajit Pai, the senior of the two Republicans on the
five-member commission. "I am skeptical that this effort will
end any differently from the last."
Democratic telecom leaders in Congress welcomed the FCC's
move on Wednesday, after California Representatives Anna Eshoo
and Henry Waxman introduced a bill that would reinstate the open
Internet order that the FCC approved in late 2010.
But consumer groups Free Press and Public Knowledge
expressed disappointment that the FCC was did not take a tougher
stance for reclassification of broadband providers to give the
agency more oversight power.
An online citizen petition to the White House calling for
such a reclassification collected 105,572 signatures, prompting
a response from the Obama administration .
"Absent Net neutrality, the Internet could turn into a
high-priced private toll road that would be inaccessible to the
next generation of visionaries," White House officials responded
on Tuesday, deferring to the FCC on the matter.
Reclassification would face a tremendous pushback from the
broadband industry, and Republican leaders in Congress on
Wednesday called on the FCC to tread lightly.
"No matter how many times the court says 'No,' the Obama
administration refuses to abandon its furious pursuit of these
harmful policies to put government in charge of the Web," said
House Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton and Communications
and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden.