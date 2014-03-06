WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on March 31 will vote on new rules that would
prohibit broadcast companies from controlling more than two TV
stations in a market by sharing advertising sales staff, FCC
officials said on Thursday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is now proposing new rules that
would count a broadcaster as having an ownership interest in any
station where that owner sells 15 percent or more of advertising
time.
Another proposed rule would also ban two or more
broadcasters that technically compete against each other in the
same market from banding together and jointly negotiating
retransmission agreements with cable and satellite companies.
Current FCC rules typically prohibit one broadcaster from
owning two TV stations in one local market. But some companies
have relied on workarounds, sometimes known as sidecar
arrangements, that the FCC says often give one broadcaster de
facto control over another station's programming and finances.
For instance, some stations in the same market strike
so-called joint services agreements under which one of them
sells some or all advertising for the other. Some stations also
reach what are known as shared services agreements on assets
such as news helicopters.
Broadcasters have argued that such arrangements are
necessary to help stations better cover local news and stay
financially strong. They say pay-TV providers are targeting them
to diminish local TV stations' power.
Public interest groups, however, have pushed for the FCC to
do away with sidecar agreements, which they see as helping
corporations consolidate ownership of local media.
If adopted, the FCC rules could prompt divestitures from
large TV station owners such as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
. The FCC said it would give broadcasters two years to
divest or apply for waivers, which the FCC would consider on a
case-by-case basis to see if they are in the public interest.
Dwindling advertising revenue and audience numbers have
pushed broadcasters to acquire more TV stations that have
multiple revenue streams, including retransmission fees from
cable operators who pay to carry channels.
Last year, Gannett Co Inc bought television company
Belo Corp for $1.5 billion, Tribune Co bought Local
TV Holdings LLC for $2.7 billion, and Sinclair agreed to buy
eight TV stations from the Allbritton family for $985 million.
The Justice Department in a filing in February urged the FCC
to count ad sales-sharing stations as owned by one entity and to
better scrutinize all sharing agreements.
"Failure to account for the effects of such arrangements can
create opportunities to circumvent FCC ownership limits and the
goals those limits are intended to advance," the Justice
Department said.
The new rules would change current media ownership
regulations, which the FCC is required to review every four
years. As the five-member FCC votes on the rules, it will also
vote to launch the 2014 quadrennial media ownership review,
merging the unfinished 2010 review into the new one.
The review would seek comment on whether broadcasters should
disclose some shared services agreements.
It would also keep the current limit on one owner's
controlling a major newspaper and TV station in one market and
seek comment on possibly relaxing those restrictions.