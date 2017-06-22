June 22 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday proposed a $120 million fine on a Florida
resident alleged to have made almost 100 million spoofed
robocalls to trick consumers with "exclusive" vacation deals
from well-known travel and hospitality companies.
The man, identified as Adrian Abramovich, allegedly made 96
million robocalls during a three-month period by falsifying
caller identification information that matched the local area
code and the first three digits of recipient's phone number, the
FCC said. (bit.ly/2tyw5mm)
The calls, which were in violation of the U.S.
telecommunications laws, offered vacation deals from companies
such as Marriott International Inc, Expedia Inc
, Hilton Inc and TripAdvisor Inc.
Consumers who answered the calls were transferred to foreign
call centers that tried to sell vacation packages, often
involving timeshares. These call centers were not related to the
companies, the FCC said.
In a statement, TripAdvisor said FCC's action would help
better protect consumers from others attempting similar tactics
in the future.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)