WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to make it harder for telemarketers and other businesses to place unwanted robocalls and to expand a government telephone subsidy program for low-income Americans to cover Internet access.

The FCC's Democratic majority voted 3-2 to change autodialing rules and give telephone companies legal cover to offer consumers new technologies to block robocalls.

"You cannot be called unless you consent to be called," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said. "The consumer should be in control."

The regulators also voted 4-1, although two approved only parts of the program, to begin revamping the $1.7 billion Lifeline subsidy to give recipients a choice of using it for phone service, high-speed Internet, or both.

Republicans voted against the Lifeline proposals because they want a budget cap for the program. They also argued the changes to the autodialing regulations would create an avalanche of class-action lawsuits.

Robocalls and robotexts are by far the most common consumer complaints at the FCC, topping 215,000 last year.

Business associations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have pushed for clarification of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in the face numerous lawsuits over violations such as calling cellphones whose numbers used to belong to someone else.

The FCC reasserted on Thursday that companies need the consent of consumers, but allowed one free pass on calls to numbers reassigned to other users without a company's knowledge.

Regulators did, however, create exemptions from the consumer consent requirement for time-sensitive healthcare and financial calls.

The FCC also ruled that any technology with the capacity to dial random or sequential numbers qualifies as an autodialer, even if it would require modification.

"There's no industry that is immune from TCPA and from potential liability thereunder," said Kristine Brown, who chairs the Privacy Litigation Group at Alston & Bird law firm.

The latest changes proposed for Lifeline, which helps about 12 million households afford landline and mobile phones, are an attempt to bridge the digital divide faced by poorer Americans.

The FCC estimates that 95 percent of U.S. households with incomes of $150,000 have access to high-speed Internet, while fewer than half of households with incomes lower than $25,000 have access at home.

The proposals aim to address concerns about fraud and abuse of the program, including by putting third parties instead of telephone companies in charge of determining the eligibility of recipients. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Andre Grenon)