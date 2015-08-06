WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to reject a T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a government auction next year.

T-Mobile's petition had sought stricter limitations for AT&T Inc's and Verizon Communications Inc's participation in the auction of low-frequency airwaves, which are highly prized for their strength and reach.

Reuters previously reported that agency staff had found existing restrictions were sufficient to ensure that smaller carriers are given a chance to outbid AT&T and Verizon, which already dominate those low frequencies. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)