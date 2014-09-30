By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is considering a change in how it
regulates Internet TV, potentially putting it on the same
footing as traditional cable and satellite television, an FCC
official familiar with the idea said on Tuesday.
If formalized and approved, the change would help Internet
TV services, such as ones being developed by Dish Network Corp
, Sony Corp and Verizon Communications Inc
, compete with traditional pay-TV for digital rights to
major network programming.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, however, indicated the plan has
not been circulated yet to the four FCC commissioners, who would
have to vote to formally propose it and begin the process of
collecting public comments.
"Somebody found out that it was an idea that was being
kicked around ... and that's where it stands," Wheeler said
Tuesday. "I'm not ready to plant the flag," he added.
The idea concerns online subscription video services that
offer scheduled programming similar to traditional pay-TV
providers, and not online video services such as Netflix Inc
that stream content on-demand.
Traditionally, the FCC has ensured that cable and satellite
TV providers such as Comcast Corp could negotiate for
rights to retransmit major network programming. Online video
services have not had the same regulatory backing because they
rely on a different technology and do not have their own video
distribution facilities.
Now, the FCC's Media Bureau is proposing leveling the
playing field with a technology-neutral definition of a
"multichannel video program distributor," said the FCC official
who spoke anonymously to discuss matters that have not been made
public. The goal behind the plan is to encourage new and
stronger competition in the video market.
"You want to make sure that you're always keeping up with
technology, you're always keeping up with innovations in the
marketplace. This falls into that kind of category," Wheeler
told reporters, when asked what prompted the consideration.
A draft of the proposal tentatively concludes that Internet
TV services should have the same access to major network
programming as traditional pay-TV services and seeks comments on
whether the obligations imposed on the two types of video
services should also be the same, the FCC official said.
It was unclear how quickly the proposal could come up for a
vote by FCC commissioners, but it could potentially be as soon
as Oct. 17.
If adopted, analysts see the proposal as creating a possible
new opening for Aereo, a video streaming company whose business
model was questioned by a Supreme Court ruling in June that said
the company had infringed broadcasters' copyrights by capturing
live and recorded programs through antennas and transmitting
them to subscribers.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tom Brown)