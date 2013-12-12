WASHINGTON Dec 12 The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to launch the review of technical rules that regulate the use of cell phones during airplane flights.

Two Republican commissioners dissented from their three Democratic colleagues, although all commissioners expressed reservations about the social implications of allowing phone calls during flights.

"Let me clear about what's going on here. Nothing will be different on your flight tomorrow. We're seeking comments on a proposal," said Tom Wheeler, chairman of the FCC, which oversees the use of airwaves and regulates the wireless industry.

The Department of Transportation, which oversees the aviation industry, is now planning its own review to possibly ban phone calls even if the FCC rules to make them technically feasible. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)