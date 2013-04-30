WASHINGTON, April 30 President Barack Obama will nominate venture capitalist Tom Wheeler on Wednesday to become the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a White House official said on Tuesday.

"Tom Wheeler is an experienced leader in the communications technology field who shares the president's commitment to protecting consumers, promoting innovation, enhancing competition and encouraging investment," the official said.

Mignon Clyburn will serve as acting FCC chair until Wheeler is confirmed, the official said.

Wheeler was a major fundraiser for Obama's political campaign. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)