By Alina Selyukh
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept 22 U.S. pediatric
health advisers on Thursday urged drug regulators to continue
studying weight gain and other side-effects of antipsychotic
drugs as they are increasingly taken by children.
The pediatric advisory committee voted 16-1 to support the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's routine safety monitoring
of the new generation of antipsychotics.
But they did so with a caveat that the agency specifically
looks at how to clarify the drugs' labels to highlight concerns
of their impact on children, namely the risks of weight gain
and diabetes.
"We ask that with this upcoming revision that you carefully
consider the language around pediatric use and adverse events,"
said Dr. Geoffrey Rosenthal, the committee's chair and director
of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at the University of
Maryland Medical Center.
The FDA in the next month to six weeks will release a
revised label for Abilify, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
(BMY.N) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical (4578.T), which is one of the
antipsychotic drugs approved for use in children.
The new label will detail the drug's latest clinical
trials, warn of metabolic concerns and remind doctors to
monitor patient weight and symptoms of diabetes, said Dr. Tom
Laughren, FDA's psychiatry products chief.
The new generation of antipsychotic medications has raised
a wave of concerns as they are increasingly being prescribed
for a host of uses and for younger and younger patients, with
little conclusive research addressing their impact on children
and sometimes with little evidence they work. [ID:nN06163600]
Newer antipsychotics include Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N)
Risperdal, known generically as risperidone; Eli Lilly & Co's
(LLY.N) Zyprexa or olanzapine; AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) Seroquel
or quetiapine; and Abilify, known generically as aripiprazole.
U.S. researchers have found that the drugs' use in children
increased by 65 percent from 2002 to 2009, primarily through
prescriptions for teenagers.
From fall 2009 to spring of this year, 1.9 million
prescriptions were written for patients under 18, most commonly
for bipolar disorder in teenagers and toddlers aged 3 to 6, and
for affective psychoses in children between the ages of 7 and
12.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)