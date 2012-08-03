BRIEF-DeVry Education Group announces new $300 mln share repurchase program
* Devry education group announces new $300 million share repurchase program
Aug 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it had approved Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's Zaltrap for use in combination with a folinic acid, fluorouracil and irinotecan chemotherapy regimen to treat adults with colorectal cancer. (Reporting by David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts