BRIEF-Versartis announces three year Somavaratan data
* Three-year Vertical/Vista study results support selection of 3.5 mg/kg twice-monthly dose regimen for phase 3 Velocity trial underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday finalized a rule that will allow gay men to donate blood 12 months after their last sexual contact with another man, overturning a 30-year policy in which men who had sex with men could not donate blood.
"Ultimately, the 12-month deferral window is supported by the best available scientific evidence, at this point in time, relevant to the U.S. population," Dr. Peter Marks, deputy director of the FDA's biologics division, said in a statement.
Several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have 12-month deferrals. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Reports 23 percent revenue growth to 2.2 million euros ($2.35 million) for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)