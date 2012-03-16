WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. health regulators on Friday said Merck & Co Inc's ridaforolimus tablets met their primary research end-point of reducing by 25 percent the risk of progression or death in patients with metastatic bone sarcoma.

A review document released by the Food and Drug Administration also said the treatment known by the brand name Taltorvic showed no new or unexpected safety signals in clinical research. (Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)