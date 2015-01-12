By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration launched an initiative on Monday aimed at
reducing lapses in quality control at pharmaceutical
manufacturing facilities.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's pharmaceuticals
division, said at a news conference that the project, some 10
years in the making, is designed to establish consistent quality
standards for all drugs, whether brand name or generic.
The FDA has established an Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
that will be responsible for some 10,000 decisions a year and
manage the process.
Drugs currently being evaluated for approval will remain
with their existing review team at the FDA. New applications
will be filed with the new office beginning immediately,
Woodcock said.
Under the new structure, drug companies can expect a more
integrated review and greater communication with the agency, she
said.
The FDA will propose a set of quality metrics for
drugmakers. After a public comment period the agency will
produce a final rule. Woodcock was not able to give any
time-frame for when that might be.
Between 2013 and 2014, the number of drug recalls fell by 20
percent, and the Class I recalls, the most dangerous to public
health, fell by 30 percent, according to Todd Harris, vice
president of recalls at recall-manager Stericycle Inc.
Still, the absolute numbers remain eye-catching.
The average annual number of recalled units between 2010 and
2012 was 225 million, Harris said. The number between 2013 and
2014 was roughly 70 million units.
"While we can't say explicitly the cause of the downward
trend, what we do know is that there is a trend of increasing
regulatory scrutiny, which may cause manufacturers to adhere to
stricter quality guidelines," Harris said.
Over the past year the FDA banned numerous generic drugs
from India, citing quality control problems ranging from data
manipulation to sanitation. India supplies roughly 40 percent of
generic and over-the-counter drugs used in the United States.
Brand name drug companies have not immune either. Johnson &
Johnson, for example, has been forced to recall dozens
of products over the past few years, ranging from artificial
hips to children's Tylenol.
Up until now, Woodcock said, the FDA has only had a general
sense of the state of manufacturing quality at the country's
drugmakers. Now, she said, the FDA will have quantitative
information.
