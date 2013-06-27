By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 Patients with a form of the
chronic blood disorder hemophilia will soon have a new therapy
that not only treats episodes of excessive bleeding, but helps
to prevent them.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted U.S.
marketing approval for Rixubis, a genetically engineered protein
made by Baxter International Inc that represents the
first new treatment for the genetic disorder in more than 15
years.
Hemophilia B is the second most common type of hemophilia,
which affects 3,300 people in the United States and some 25,000
worldwide, according to the National Hemophilia Foundation.
It arises when people make insufficient blood clotting
factor that naturally controls bleeding.
Rixubis, which is administered twice weekly, aims to control
and prevent bleeding and better manage hemophilia B patients in
the hospital for surgery. It can also be used routinely to
prevent or reduce bleeding.
The drug was approved based on a late-stage trial of 73 male
patients. It found that three-quarters of those who took the
drug on a routine basis had a 75 percent lower annual bleeding
rate compared with those who were treated only when bleeding
episodes occurred. The most common side effects were distorted
taste, extreme pain, atypical blood test results and
anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.
Baxter studied the drug in patients aged 12 to 65, but the
company now plans to study the drug in a younger populations.
Hemophilia B is one of two forms of the disease and occurs
in about one in 25,000 male births. The most common form is
called hemophilia A and occurs in more than 400,000 people
worldwide, according to the National Hemophilia Foundation.