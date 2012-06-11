* Sapien meets safety and effectiveness goals
* FDA staff warn of higher stroke risk among Sapien patients
* Aortic leakage also higher, may be linked to mortality
(Adds analyst comments and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. Food and Drug
Administration staff said on Monday that Edwards Lifesciences
Corp's Sapien heart valve met its primary safety and
effectiveness goals in research, but expressed caution about the
risk of stroke and aortic leakage.
The FDA released a staff review document that found "no
significant difference in mortality" up to one year, between
aortic stenosis patients who received the Sapien valve and a
control group that had aortic valve replacement through
open-heart surgery.
But the document said there was only limited data available
beyond two years and cautioned that some of the findings were
hard to assess partly because some patients in the study did not
receive the intended treatments.
The Sapien heart valve, which is threaded to the heart
through an incision in the groin or ribs, has already been
approved by the FDA for aortic stenosis patients deemed to be
too sick for open-heart surgery. A panel of outside advisers to
the FDA will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend that the
agency approve the product for use among patients whose cases
are high-risk but not inoperable.
Wall Street analysts said the FDA staff's cautious comments
suggest that Edwards Lifesciences will face a challenge advisory
committee hearing on Wednesday, but ultimately win the panel's
recommendation and the regulatory agency's approval.
Sapien is considered to be one of the most important future
growth drivers for Edwards, whose shares were up about 13 cents
at $88.30 in afternoon trading.
"We estimate there will be approximately 5,500 of these
(high-risk) procedures performed in the United States in 2013,
moving to nearly 40,000 by 2016," Goldman Sachs analyst David
Roman said in a note to investors.
Roman added that his 2016 estimate would be double the
number of procedures anticipated for patients ineligible for
surgery during the same year. The procedure is estimated to cost
about $30,000.
In pivotal clinical trials, the company said the Sapien led
to a slightly lower death rate and dramatically shorter recovery
times and hospital stays than chest-cracking open-heart surgery.
The FDA staff cited findings that showed patients treated
with Sapien had a mortality rate of 24.27 percent when the
device was inserted through the leg, and 22.24 percent when
inserted between the ribs. The control group had mortality rates
above 26 percent.
FDA staff also highlighted research showing a significantly
higher incidence of stroke. Earlier research suggested a higher
stroke risk could potentially make surgery preferable for some,
especially younger, stronger patients.
In addition to strokes, the FDA staff pointed to data
showing that 53 percent of patients treated with the Sapien
system experienced leakage known as aortic regurgitation and
said there was mounting evidence of a link between the condition
and death among Sapien patients.
"These data also show that the amount of (aortic
regurgitation) is appreciable and does not decrease over time,"
the staff said.
Up to 1.5 million people in the United States suffer from
aortic stenosis, a progressive disease that affects the aortic
valve of their hearts, according to Edwards.
The company said that approximately 250,000 people have
severe symptoms. But only about two-thirds of them undergo
surgery.
The federal government's Medicare healthcare program for the
elderly and disabled and the joint federal-state Medicaid
program for the poor announced last month that they would cover
the procedure for patients who cannot have surgery.
(Reporting By David Morgan; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Maureen Bavdek)