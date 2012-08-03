* Teva, Mylan, Novartis others win approvals
* Merck shares up 0.5 percent, trailing sector
(Adds details on generics, Singulair)
WASHINGTON Aug 3 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Friday said it granted 10 drugmakers marketing
approvals for the first generic forms of Singulair, the $5
billion-a-year asthma and allergy drug that is Merck & Co Inc's
best-selling product.
The drugmakers, whose cheaper versions of Singulair are
expected to quickly steal two thirds of the branded product's
sales, include Mylan Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd and the Sandoz division of Novartis AG.
Singulair, unlike most allergy drugs which block the protein
histamine, instead blocks proteins called leukotrienes that
cause inflammation.
Merck is counting on its respected pipeline of experimental
drugs to come through and help offset the vanishing Singulair
sales. Over the next 18 months, Merck aims to seek six drug
approvals, including marketing applications for new types of
therapies for insomnia and osteoporosis.
Shares of Merck were up 0.5 percent in late-afternoon
trading, trailing a 1.3 percent advance for the Arca
Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European
drugmakers.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Carol Bishopric and
Leslie Adler)