WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a proposal to ban partially hydrogenated oils as no longer "generally recognized as safe," a move it says reflects the health risks associated with the consumption of trans fat.

Under the proposal, which will be subject to a public comment period, partially hydrogenated oils would become food additives subject to pre-market approval by the FDA.

Foods containing unapproved food additives are considered adulterated under U.S. law, meaning they cannot legally be sold, the FDA said in a release.

