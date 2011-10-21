WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama on
Thursday nominated a prominent critic of large banks for a key
banking industry regulatory post.
The White House said Obama tapped former Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig to be vice
chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation, a regulator that insures individual bank
accounts up to $250,000.
Hoenig has been a critic of large banks, arguing they still
pose a threat to the financial system and that the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not do enough to address
the issue.
"We must make sure that large financial organizations are
not in position to hold the U.S. economy hostage," Hoenig told
a meeting of the Women in Housing and Finance in February. "We
must break up the largest banks."
Hoenig served as head of the Kansas City Fed from 1991
until Oct. 1, 2011.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace Martin
Gruenberg as vice chairman of the FDIC board. Gruenberg has
been nominated to be chairman. Former Chair Sheila Bair stepped
down in July.
Another current FDIC board member, Thomas Curry, has been
nominated to be head of the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency.
The full Senate has yet to vote on either the Gruenberg or
Curry nomination.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Peter Cooney)