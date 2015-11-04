Nov 4 Two Federal Reserve bank presidents on
Wednesday met separately with community and labor groups that
are pushing for continued near-zero interest rates just as U.S.
central bankers appear to be only weeks away from raising them.
Representatives of the groups said that by airing their
concerns about labor market health to Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, they hope to
help shape policymakers' understanding of the economy, if not
necessarily their views on monetary policy.
The views of Kaplan, the new president of the Dallas Fed,
are unclear, but his predecessor Richard Fisher made the
regional Fed bank's name synonymous with opposition to easy
monetary policy.
Lacker is a policy hawk who cast the lone dissents on the
Fed's decisions in September and October to continue the central
bank's low-rate policies.
"Our expectation isn't that we are going to be able to
change his mind," said Michael De Los Santos, who is organizing
the meeting with Lacker.
To Lacker, the near-normal unemployment rate of 5.1 percent
means the labor market no longer needs the lift provided by
exceptionally low interest rates.
"We want to be able to present our side of the statistics,"
said De Los Santos, who is director of operations at Action NC,
a community and activist group. Attending the meeting will be a
young man from Charlotte who has struggled to pay for college
and is worried about finding full-time employment, and a fast
food worker from Richmond, Virginia who has trouble making ends
meet, he said.
Kaplan will likewise meet with workers who have struggled to
find adequate jobs and income, said Shawn Sebastian of the
Center for Popular Democracy, which organized the meeting in
Dallas.
A Dallas Fed spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A Richmond Fed spokesman confirmed the
meeting and deferred any comment until after it is over.
Including today's meetings, members of the so-called Fed Up
Coalition have had sit-down meetings with nine of the Fed's 12
regional Fed bank presidents, and four of the five
Washington-based Board of Governors.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Christian
Plumb)