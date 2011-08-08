WASHINGTON Aug 8 Nathan Sheets, the U.S. Federal Reserve's top international finance staff member, is leaving, the central bank said on Monday.

Sheets has been director of the division of international finance, which advises the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee on economic and financial developments abroad.

Sheets, an 18-year Fed veteran who led the division for four years, has represented the Fed at international meetings and in contacts with foreign central banks.

Steven Kamin, the deputy director of the international finance division, will serve as acting director, the Fed said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)