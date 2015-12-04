WASHINGTON Dec 4 The Federal Reserve Board on
Friday named the chairs and deputy chairs of the 12 regional
Federal Reserve Banks for 2016. The Fed's Washington-based board
appoints three of the nine directors at each of the regional
banks and selects the chair and deputy chair from among them.
The appointments for 2016 are:
Boston - John F. Fish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Suffolk Construction Company, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, named
Chair. Gary L. Gottlieb, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Partners
In Health, Boston, Massachusetts, named Deputy Chair.
New York - Emily K. Rafferty, President Emerita, The
Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, New York, renamed Chair.
Sara Horowitz, Executive Director, Freelancers Union, Brooklyn,
New York, renamed Deputy Chair.
Philadelphia - Michael J. Angelakis, Senior Advisor -
Executive Management Committee, Comcast Corporation,
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, named Chair. Brian McNeill,
President and Chief Executive Officer, TouchPoint, Inc.,
Concordville, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.
Cleveland - Christopher M. Connor, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Cleveland,
Ohio, renamed Chair. John P. Surma, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer (Retired), United States Steel Corporation, Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.
Richmond - Russell C. Lindner, Executive Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, The Forge Company, Washington, D.C., renamed
Chair. Margaret G. Lewis, President, HCA Capital Division
(Retired), Richmond, Virginia, renamed Deputy Chair.
Atlanta - Thomas A. Fanning, Chairman, President, and Chief
Executive Officer, Southern Company, Atlanta, Georgia, renamed
Chair. Michael J. Jackson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,
and President, AutoNation, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida,
renamed Deputy Chair.
Chicago - Greg Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Motorola Solutions, Inc., Schaumburg, Illinois, renamed Chair.
Anne R. Pramaggiore, President and Chief Executive Officer,
ComEd, Chicago, Illinois, renamed Deputy Chair.
St. Louis - Rakesh Sachdev, President and Chief Executive
Officer, Sigma-Aldrich, St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair.
Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive
Officer, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri,
named Deputy Chair.
Minneapolis - MayKao Y. Hang, President and Chief Executive
Officer, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul, Minnesota,
named Chair. Kendall J. Powell, Chairperson and Chief Executive
Officer, General Mills, Minneapolis, Minnesota, named Deputy
Chair.
Kansas City - Steve Maestas, Chief Executive Officer,
Maestas Development Group, Albuquerque, New Mexico, renamed
Chair. Rose M. Washington, Executive Director, Tulsa Economic
Development Corporation, Tulsa, Oklahoma, renamed Deputy Chair.
Dallas - Renu Khator, Chancellor/President, University of
Houston System/University of Houston, Houston, Texas, renamed
Chair. Matthew K. Rose, Executive Chairman, BNSF Railway
Company, Fort Worth, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.
San Francisco - Roy A. Vallee, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer (Retired), Avnet, Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, renamed Chair.
Alexander R. Mehran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Sunset Development Company, San Ramon, California, renamed
Deputy Chair.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)