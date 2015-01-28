(Fixes Massie's name, which was inverted, 4th paragraph)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Jan 28 Republican Senator Rand Paul,
a potential 2016 presidential candidate, on Wednesday
re-introduced a bill that would expose the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy discussions and decisions to a congressional
audit.
The Kentucky senator's move to re-introduce the bill, along
with 30 co-sponsors, comes as Republican lawmakers and some
Democrats increase their efforts to rein in the U.S. central
bank and make it more transparent.
The Fed gained broad regulatory powers and implemented
massive stimulus measures after the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
expanding its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion. (To read more
about this, click on ).
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced
a similar bill in the House of Representatives earlier this
month.
The moves are a continuation of last year's congressional
efforts to subject the Fed to a full audit, in addition to other
measures proposed by lawmakers that would limit the central
bank's authority.
The Fed is subject to various audits, including reviews by
the Government Accountability Office (GAO). But since 1978, its
monetary policy discussions have been legally exempt from a GAO
audit. Some politicians say it is time to open up those
deliberations to more public scrutiny.
The Fed fears that a full GAO audit would reveal too much
detail of monetary policy decisions made by the Federal Open
Market Committee. Fed officials have said such exposure would
complicate their public communications, hurt their credibility
and stoke financial market volatility. The central bank also
fears that efforts to impinge on its independence would hurt
U.S. monetary policy.
With Democrats in control of the Senate last year, measures
aimed at the Fed all died, as they have in previous years.
But Republicans now control both the House and the Senate,
meaning Fed bills have a better chance of winning approval and
going to President Barack Obama. The president, however, is
unlikely to support any major changes to the U.S. central bank.
Earlier this month, Republican-led efforts to permanently
reserve a Fed board seat for a person with community banking
experience succeeded. The provision was attached to a terrorism
insurance bill that Obama signed into law.
Paul is one of a large field of potential Republican
candidates for the White House in 2016.
(Additonal reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)