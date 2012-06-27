* Bill would allow audits of monetary policy
* Full House to vote in July; Senate support weaker
* Fed sees monetary policy audits as threat to independence
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, June 27 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel on Wednesday approved a measure that would
allow an audit of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
decisions, a level of scrutiny the central bank says would
compromise its independence.
The measure was proposed by Republican Representative Ron
Paul, a long-time critic of the central bank, and has 257
co-sponsors, more than half of all House members.
Its approval by the House Oversight Committee clears the way
for a vote in the full House. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
said last month the House would vote on the legislation in July.
"The Fed's balance sheet now stands at nearly $3 trillion.
It is long past time for a real audit," said Oversight Committee
Chairman Darrell Issa.
The central bank's balance sheet has ballooned to about $2.8
trillion from around $800 billion before the 2007-2009 financial
crisis as the central bank bought Treasury securities and
mortgage-related debt to drive borrowing costs lower and boost
economic growth.
Similar legislation was approved by the House in 2010 but
was watered down in the broad Dodd-Frank financial reform
legislation approved in July of that year.
Ron Paul's son Senator Rand Paul has introduced a companion
bill in the 100-member Senate that has 20 co-sponsors.
The central bank, the nation's lender of last resort, has
come under bipartisan criticism for its role in bank bailouts
and its unconventional efforts to support the weak economy.
Measures proposed by Paul to subject the Fed to greater
scrutiny have won support from Republicans and Democrats alike.
Ron Paul, author of a book titled "End the Fed," sought the
Republican nomination for president and his calls to open the
Fed to greater scrutiny, if not eliminate it outright, were
popular with his supporters.
The Fed has opened many of its operations, including details
of emergency lending, to public light, although in some
instances it did so only as a result of legislation or court
order.
The legislation directs the Government Accountability
Office, an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for
Congress, to conduct the review.
The Fed declined comment on the bill on Wednesday. However,
in the past, officials of the central bank have said that audits
of monetary policy decisions would weaken the institution
because markets would assume the central bank could be pressured
by politicians.
"The Federal Reserve's independence from political
interference is central to its functioning," said Representative
Elijah Cummings, the committee's top Democrat who had sought to
exempt monetary policy deliberations. "Exercising that
independence, during the financial crisis, the Fed has been able
to implement monetary policies that have been essential to
strengthening and stabilizing our economy," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chizu
Nomiyama)