By Ian Chua and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 17 Central banks in
Australia and New Zealand will be among those welcoming higher
U.S. interest rates, hoping it will help weaken their stubbornly
high currencies.
Both the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) already have interest rates at record lows so
are reluctant to cut further for fear of stoking what many think
are housing market bubbles.
Instead, they want the economic stimulus to come from lower
exchange rates and are counting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to
do the job for them.
As widely expected, the Fed delivered a long-awaited hike in
U.S. interest rates - its first in nearly a decade. It also made
clear the move was a tentative beginning to a "gradual"
tightening cycle.
The jury is still out on whether this small step toward
normalising policy will be enough to sustain the greenback, and
in turn weigh on the Aussie and kiwi.
"What concerns me is we've spent all year debating when the
Fed is going to move. So, in a lot of ways, any currency move is
already priced in," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Indeed, the greenback firmed only slightly in the wake of
the Fed's move, perhaps a sign that investors are reluctant to
quickly re-establish long dollar positions.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars have already bounced
back strongly this quarter, pulling away from their lowest
levels in over six years.
The kiwi rallied nearly 6 percent and was close to 68 U.S.
cents much to the chagrin of RBNZ Governor Graeme
Wheeler, who last week said the bounce was unhelpful and that
"further depreciation would be appropriate".
His comments fell on deaf ears as investors bought the
currency after latching onto the fact that the Dec. 10 rate cut
could be the RBNZ's last this cycle.
Likewise, the Aussie has risen by about 3 percent this
quarter and was last above 72 U.S. cents, off the low
of just under 69 cents set in September.
This means further policy action by the RBA and RBNZ may
ultimately be needed to weaken their currencies and help offset
big falls in prices of commodities such as iron ore and dairy -
top export earners for Australia and New Zealand, respectively.
At the very least, both central banks may be forced to keep
rates at historic lows for longer.
New Zealand's 2.5 percent cash rate is still the highest
among developed countries, while Australia is not far off at 2.0
percent - very attractive levels for those chasing yield in a
world of near zero or negative rates.
RBA Governor Glenn Stevens noted there was still strong
foreign demand for Australian assets.
"It may be that the Fed, making a start on normalisation -
perhaps this will change - I don't know - but thus far there has
been considerable demand for those assets on the part of quite a
range of foreign investors," he said in a newspaper interview
earlier in the week.
Stevens still hopes the Aussie will fall further in sympathy
with commodity prices.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Leslie
Adler)