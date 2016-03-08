NEW YORK, March 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of
New York on Tuesday said it followed normal procedures in
sending via an electronic network funds that appeared to be
requested by Bangladesh's central bank.
Bangladesh Bank on Monday said its account held by the Fed
had been hacked and money stolen. The U.S. central bank's New
York branch has said there is no evidence that its systems were
attacked or compromised, suggesting the problem lies elsewhere
in the chain of finance.
"The payment instructions in question were fully
authenticated by the SWIFT messaging system in accordance with
standard authentication protocols," said the New York Fed, which
manages accounts for some 250 central banks, governments and
other institutions globally.
"The Fed has been working with the (Bangladesh) central bank
since the incident occurred, and will continue to provide
assistance as appropriate," it said.
