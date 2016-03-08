NEW YORK, March 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday said it followed normal procedures in sending via an electronic network funds that appeared to be requested by Bangladesh's central bank.

Bangladesh Bank on Monday said its account held by the Fed had been hacked and money stolen. The U.S. central bank's New York branch has said there is no evidence that its systems were attacked or compromised, suggesting the problem lies elsewhere in the chain of finance.

"The payment instructions in question were fully authenticated by the SWIFT messaging system in accordance with standard authentication protocols," said the New York Fed, which manages accounts for some 250 central banks, governments and other institutions globally.

"The Fed has been working with the (Bangladesh) central bank since the incident occurred, and will continue to provide assistance as appropriate," it said.