March 18 The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing the cyber theft of tens of millions of dollars from the Bangladesh central bank's U.S. account, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FBI agents are looking for evidence in the United States and beyond to determine who was behind the theft, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1PguXWw)

The heist took place between Feb 4 and Feb 5, when unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank and attempted to steal $951 million from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which it uses for international settlements.

The FBI could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)