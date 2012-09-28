* Fed names discount window borrowers under Dodd-Frank
* Fed says Q3 2010 period covered by release was quiet
* No big Wall Street firms tapped window during Q3 2010
Sept 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday named
the banks that borrowed at its discount window during the third
quarter of 2010 but the period showed limited activity and none
of the biggest Wall Street firms had turned to the emergency
facility for help.
The disclosure of the once closely guarded information was
forced on the Fed by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. Some
of the decline in borrowing may have reflected banks steering
clear of the discount window because they knew their visit would
be published, albeit with a two-year lag.
Lending activity was very modest compared to the peaks
reached during the 2007-09 financial crisis, when banks borrowed
billions of dollars to stay afloat.
The 360 borrowers were mostly small institutions and were
widely spread across the country from Anchorage in Alaska down
to Winter Park in Florida.
The central bank had strenuously opposed naming banks which
accessed the window, arguing it could put them off using it in
times of future stress out of fear it might make them look weak,
which in turn could weaken the financial system.
The Fed last year had to disclose details on discount window
lending during the financial crisis after media organizations
sued for access, but Friday's release was the first quarterly
batch of data mandated by Dodd-Frank.
When the law was enacted in July 2010, the Fed began
informing borrowers that the loans would eventually become
public. Fed officials, who spoke on a conference call with
reporters on condition they not be identified, said it was
impossible to know how much this may have reduced loan demand.
The officials noted that market conditions were relatively
calm and said some of the borrowers were simply testing their
ability to access the discount window, as evidenced by the
relatively high number of small loans. More than 100 of the 732
loans taken out during the period were for just $1,000.
Stocks were generally higher during the quarter, although
the KBW Bank index edged down slightly. While the economy
had been recovering for a year, the pace of growth was moderate
and in November the Fed launched a second round of bond
purchases to spur a stronger recovery.
The data released on Friday covers a wide range of the Fed's
activities, including discount window borrowing and foreign
exchange transactions, from July 22, 2010, which was the day
after the passage of Dodd-Frank, until Sept. 30, 2010.
MODEST ACTION
Gorham Savings Bank of Gorham, Maine, and Commerce Bank of
Kansas City, Missouri took out the largest loans.
Gorham borrowed $70 million and Commerce borrowed $60 million.
Both loans were overnight credits, like most Fed discount window
loans, although Gorham's loan was the third it had taken out in
as many days.
The discount window is a Fed lending facility that banks can
access in times of stress and it became essential to maintain
functioning markets during the financial crisis.
Officials were not immediately available for comment at
Gorham Savings Bank, which reported total assets of about $900
million in fiscal 2011 and a profit of just under $5 million.
Commerce Bank Controller Jeffery Aberdeen could not
immediately recall why it had accessed the discount window in
September 2010, but noted the bank had more than $20 billion in
assets and some of the strongest capital ratios in the industry.
Commerce Bank's latest quarterly financial report showed it
had $1.2 billion pledged as collateral for discount window
borrowing as of June 30 of this year. A spokesperson for the
bank did not respond to a request for comment on this more
recent activity.
During the financial crisis, discount window lending peaked
at $111 billion on Oct. 29, 2008, a month after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers sent markets into free fall. In contrast, only
$254.7 million was outstanding on the heaviest day of borrowing
during the third quarter of 2010, which was Sept. 30, the final
day of the quarter.
Regular weekly data from the Fed showed discount window
activity stood at $219 million on Wednesday.
The release on Friday showed that of the 732 loans made in
the quarter, some 450 were so-called primary credit and 30 were
secondary credit. The rest were seasonal loans.
Primary credit is for banks deemed to be in good health,
while secondary credit is for firms the Fed thinks are not as
financially sound. Seasonal credit is aimed at smaller banks
which suffer seasonal swings in loans and deposits, such as farm
banks.
