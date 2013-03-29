NEW YORK, March 29 Republic Bank of Chicago and
Danversbank were among the largest borrowers from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's emergency lending program in early 2011,
according to data released on Friday.
But overall lending through the discount window in the first
quarter of 2011 fell by more than half from the previous
quarter, Fed data showed, suggesting banks saw less need for the
kind of emergency funds that they tapped during the height of
the financial crisis.
Republic Bank of Chicago borrowed a total of
$276 million across 10 loans during the first quarter of 2011,
the Federal Reserve reported for the January through March
period.
The bank wanted to make sure it had enough cash on hand for
its clients in check-cashing services as tax refunds began
rolling in, president and chief executive William H. Sperling
said.
"We wanted to make sure we had enough cash for our
customers," Sperling said, adding that the bank did not have
liquidity problems.
"We did it just to make sure we weren't caught short," he
added.
Sperling said the bank has used the discount window only in
much smaller amounts since then to test their systems.
The discount window is the Fed's regular facility for
providing emergency cash to banks in difficulty. In normal times
it is rarely used, in part because banks fear the stigma of
having sought emergency help from the central bank.
Lending ramped up as the financial crisis exploded but has
since eased. Banks took a total of $1.6 billion in the first
quarter of 2011, less than half the $3.7 billion in the last
quarter of 2010.
Also near the top of the latest list was Danversbank in
Massachusetts, with $210 million, which was bought by People's
United Financial later in 2011.
People's United declined to comment.
The Fed began releasing the data earlier last year, albeit
with a two-year lag, under the terms of the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law. The central bank had lobbied to keep such lending
figures private for fear it could create a stigma for emergency
loans in the future.
The Fed data can be found at: