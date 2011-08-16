WASHINGTON Aug 16 Community banks are still struggling with troubled construction and commercial real estate loans but Federal Reserve bank examiners are not being unduly harsh in their treatment of such loans, a senior Fed official told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Kevin Bertsch, the Federal Reserve Board's associate director of banking supervision and regulation, said in prepared congressional testimony that Fed examiners were applying guidance consistently on real estate loan workouts and taking a "balanced" approached in how the loans are classified.

Bertsch told a subcommittee field hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee that examiners were not unduly restricting the activities of community banks.

"We at the Federal Reserve are acutely aware of the need for a strong and stable community banking industry that can make credit available to creditworthy borrowers across the country," Bertsch said. "We want banks to deploy capital and liquidity, but in a responsible way that avoids past mistakes and does not create new ones." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)