WASHINGTON Aug 16 Community banks are still
struggling with troubled construction and commercial real
estate loans but Federal Reserve bank examiners are not being
unduly harsh in their treatment of such loans, a senior Fed
official told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Kevin Bertsch, the Federal Reserve Board's associate
director of banking supervision and regulation, said in
prepared congressional testimony that Fed examiners were
applying guidance consistently on real estate loan workouts and
taking a "balanced" approached in how the loans are
classified.
Bertsch told a subcommittee field hearing of the U.S. House
of Representatives Committee that examiners were not unduly
restricting the activities of community banks.
"We at the Federal Reserve are acutely aware of the need
for a strong and stable community banking industry that can
make credit available to creditworthy borrowers across the
country," Bertsch said. "We want banks to deploy capital and
liquidity, but in a responsible way that avoids past mistakes
and does not create new ones."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)