WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
not force banks to raise external capital more quickly than the
timing specified in the Basel III international capital
accords, but it will be vigilant in ensuring compliance, a top
Fed official said on Friday.
Federal Reserve Board governor Daniel Tarullo also said the
Fed would pursue measures beyond Basel III to reduce the risks
of bank funding runs prompted by pressures in money market
mutual funds and the tri-party repurchase market.
Tarullo told a meeting of banking lawyers that there was
some uncertainty as to whether U.S. regulators would try to
"pull forward" the Basel III schedule for American banks to
raise capital.
"While the Federal Reserve intends to ensure that firms are
on a steady path to full Basel III compliance, we do not intend
to require firms to raise external capital or reduce their
risk-weighted assets in order to meet any target earlier than
at the time specified in the Basel III transition schedule,"
Tarullo said.
But he said that the Fed intends to ensure that banks meet
each Basel III target on time and will require larger banks to
steadily improve their capital ratios during the transition
period through earnings retention policies. The Fed will
provide more guidance on this effort in coming weeks, he said.
He noted that the Basel III capital standards do not
require global banks to reduce their use of wholesale funding
and said that there are still risks of instability associated
with this, with some pressures cropping up recently as a result
the debt crisis in Europe, where banks rely more heavily on
wholesale funding markets.
"We will need further measures if we are to mitigate the
risks of runs seen in 2007-2008 and, somewhat less
dramatically, more recently," he said, adding that this would
likely be a mix of national and international actions, not a
Basel III-style accord.
"For example, we in the United States need to move forward
with changes to money market funds and tri-party repo markets
to ensure that they do not serve as a trigger for wholesale
funding runs. We also need to address further the issues raised
by the dependence of some foreign banking institutions on large
amounts of wholesale dollar funding," Tarullo said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)