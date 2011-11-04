WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve will not force banks to raise external capital more quickly than the timing specified in the Basel III capital accords, but it will be vigilant in ensuring compliance, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Federa Reserve Board governor Daniel Tarullo also said the Fed would pursue measures beyond Basel III to reduce the risks of bank funding runs prompted by pressures in money market mutual funds and the tri-party repurchase market.

"There has been some uncertainty as to whether (U.S.) supervisors intend to "pull forward" the various transition points outlined in Basel III," Tarullo said in prepared remarks to an American Bar Association meeting. "While the Federal Reserve intends to ensure that firms are on a steady path to full Basel III compliance, we do not intend to require firms to raise external capital or reduce their risk-weighted assets in order to meet any target earlier than at the time specified in the Basel III transition schedule." (Reporting by David Lawder)