WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
not force banks to raise external capital more quickly than the
timing specified in the Basel III capital accords, but it will
be vigilant in ensuring compliance, a top Fed official said on
Friday.
Federa Reserve Board governor Daniel Tarullo also said the
Fed would pursue measures beyond Basel III to reduce the risks
of bank funding runs prompted by pressures in money market
mutual funds and the tri-party repurchase market.
"There has been some uncertainty as to whether (U.S.)
supervisors intend to "pull forward" the various transition
points outlined in Basel III," Tarullo said in prepared remarks
to an American Bar Association meeting. "While the Federal
Reserve intends to ensure that firms are on a steady path to
full Basel III compliance, we do not intend to require firms to
raise external capital or reduce their risk-weighted assets in
order to meet any target earlier than at the time specified in
the Basel III transition schedule."
(Reporting by David Lawder)