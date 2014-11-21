By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 21 A top Democratic senator said
on Friday he remains concerned about slack oversight of the
largest U.S. banks, and that the New York Fed in particular
remains too close to the institutions it regulates.
"Troubling reports suggest that it is back to business as
usual at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York," Ohio Democrat
Sherrod Brown said as he kicked off a hearing of the Senate
Banking Committee.
Recent reports that a former New York Fed employee and
current Goldman Sachs employee received confidential information
from the Fed reinforced his conclusion that "regulatory capture"
remained a concern, Brown said.
"It is no wonder that Wall Street always appears to stay one
step ahead of the sheriff."
The hearing was called after a critical series of internal
and external reports suggested the New York Fed's oversight of
major banks was lax and that supervisors had become too close to
the industry they are expected to oversee.
The Fed's Board of Governors on Thursday announced a review
of its oversight of large banks, including a specific effort to
ensure contrary views about a bank's health are not squelched.
New York Fed President William Dudley, who in testimony
released on Thursday said that regulation and oversight of large
banks had improved markedly since the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, is the main witness at the hearing on Friday.
