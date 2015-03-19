WASHINGTON, March 19 The Federal Reserve is
expected to issue a new rule in the coming months involving a
long-term debt requirement for banks' emergency plans, a top Fed
official said on Thursday.
The central bank is also willing to consider raising certain
thresholds for financial industry regulations put in place after
the 2010 Wall Street reform law, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo
said in prepared remarks.
Tarullo, the Fed's top bank regulator, repeated his view
that the threshold for the law's Volcker rule and its incentive
compensation restrictions could be increased to firms with $10
billion or more in assets, from $1 billion now.
Tarullo was addressing the Senate Banking Committee on
Thursday, which called a hearing on bank regulation.
Tarullo also repeated his view that the $50 billion
threshold that subjects financial institutions to certain
regulations, including stress-testing, also was worth
re-visiting, as long as it does "not remove the discretion of
the banking agencies to require additional measures - including
such things as more capital or liquidity," Tarullo said in his
remarks.
