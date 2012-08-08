(Adds detail, Vitter Brown letter)
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The Federal Reserve has
extended the comment period for proposed bank capital rules to
carry out an international agreement known as Basel III.
Basel III is the cornerstone of efforts by international
regulators following the 2007-2009 financial crisis to make sure
the global banking system is more resilient.
The proposed rules were published by the U.S. central bank
in June. The Fed said Wednesday the comment deadline was
extended to Oct. 22 from Sept. 7.
The proposal largely rejects pleas by the U.S. banking
industry to soften parts of the new standards.
They would force banks to rely more on equity than debt to
fund themselves so that they are able to better withstand
significant losses.
"The comment period was extended to allow interested persons
more time to understand, evaluate and prepare comments on the
proposals," the Fed said in a statement.
The announcement came a day after a group of state banking
organizations asked the Fed and the other U.S. banking
regulatory agencies for an extension.
"We want to provide and need to provide you with the very
best information possible," the bankers wrote to the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency, the Fed and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation.
But others are asking the Fed for more than just added time
to weigh in.
A bipartisan pair of senators have called on the Fed to
impose even tougher standards on the largest banks.
"The surcharge on the mega banks should be high enough that
it will either incent them to become smaller or help to ensure
they can weather the next crisis without another taxpayer
bailout," Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican David Vitter
wrote in a letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday.
Their comments echo the growing push for tougher rules after
major banking scandals, from a widening probe into manipulation
of the London Interbank Offered Rate to JPMorgan Chase & Co's
multibillion dollar losses on a botched hedge.
The Basel accord, which is to be phased in from 2013
through 2019, will require banks to maintain top-quality capital
equivalent to 7 percent of their risk-bearing assets, about
three times what they are required to hold under existing rules.
On top of that, however, 28 global "systemic" banks may have
to hold up to an additional 2.5 percent buffer.
It is up to each country to write rules to implement the
Basel agreement for its banks.
U.S. banks have pushed regulators to allow them to count
more heavily mortgage servicing rights and the unrealized gains
and losses of certain securities toward their capital
requirements than allowed by Basel III, but the Fed's draft rule
closely follows the international agreement.
