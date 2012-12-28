Dec 28 A U.S. affiliate of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria borrowed a total of $200 million from the U.S. Federal Reserve's discount window in Oct. 2010, according to data released by the Fed on Friday.

The Fed began releasing the data earlier this year, albeit with a two-year lag, under the terms of the Dodd-Frank financial reform laws. A BBVA spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the reason for the loans, which were both one-day transactions of $100 million each.