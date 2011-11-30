WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is growing moderately but said hiring remains anemic and housing activity impaired.

The central bank's Beige Book survey of economic conditions around the Fed's 12 districts also showed price pressures remained subdued and some cost pressures eased.

"Overall economic activity increased at a slow to moderate pace since the previous report across all Federal Reserve Districts except St. Louis, which reported a decline in economic activity," the Fed said in a statement.